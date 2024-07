Michkov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Philadelphia on Monday.

Michkov was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He produced 19 goals and 41 points in 47 games for HC Sochi of the KHL after being loaned from SKA St. Petersburg. The talented prospect could begin the 2024-25 campaign in the Flyer's top-six forward group.