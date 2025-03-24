Michkov recorded two assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

Michkov is the third rookie to get to 50 points this season. He's earned three helpers over his last two contests following a six-game skid. The rookie winger has 20 goals, 30 assists, 166 shots on net and a minus-15 rating through 70 appearances. Michkov's talent has been evident from the get-go, though he's been prone to some slumps while playing on a more defensive-minded team -- the Flyers are 26th in the league with 2.71 goals per game.