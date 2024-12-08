Michkov scored twice Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Michkov has three straight multi-point games, collecting three goals and four assists. He's the third Flyers teenager to register three consecutive multi-point performances, joining Eric Lindros (once in 1992-93) and Peter Zezel (twice in 1984-85). Michkov leads all NHL rookies with 11 goals and 24 points through 25 appearances. He has delivered seven goals and 15 points in his last 13 outings, and the longest he's gone without a point is two games on only two occasions. His consistency at 19 is remarkable.