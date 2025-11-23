Michkov tallied a goal, placed two shots on net and served four PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over New Jersey.

Michkov scored the first of the Flyers' three goals in a 26-second span midway through the first period. Despite being held off the scoresheet in each of the past three games before Saturday, Michkov has four goals in his past seven appearances. Overall, the 20-year-old winger has five goals, 10 points and 38 shots on target in 20 games this season. His slow start to the season has been similar to the one he experienced in his rookie campaign, meaning the best could still be to come. Fantasy managers who drafted Michkov should be patient, but his recent run of goals and Philadelphia's recent success are encouraging signs that he could be due for more in the near future.