Michkov potted his 14th goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over New Jersey.
Michkov has two goals and two assists in his last five outings. He currently leads all rookies in goals and ranks second on the Flyers. The 20-year-old forward has 33 points through 45 appearances this season.
More News
-
Flyers' Matvei Michkov: Nets power-play goal in blowout win•
-
Flyers' Matvei Michkov: Two points in Sunday's loss•
-
Flyers' Matvei Michkov: Five-game, 10-point streak•
-
Flyers' Matvei Michkov: Stays hot with assist•
-
Flyers' Matvei Michkov: Joins elite class in team history•
-
Flyers' Matvei Michkov: Three helpers against Florida•