Michkov scored two goals in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

The second-year winger broke open a 1-1 tie by beating Jacob Markstrom twice in the first four minutes of the second period. It was Michkov's first multi-goal performance of the season, continuing a surge that has seen the 20-year-old light the lamp seven times in the last 11 games after he delivered only one tally in the first 13 contests of the season.