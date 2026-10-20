Michkov scored two goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

After firing home a rebound midway through the first period, Michkov produced a beauty in the second, keeping control of the puck and circling the entire Colorado zone before launching a long-range shot that deflected off a defender's stick on its way past Mackenzie Blackwood. Michkov has potted four goals in the last three games, and on the season he's delivered six goals and seven points in 11 contests, with three of his tallies coming on the power play.