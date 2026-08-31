Michkov and Trevor Zegras could be paired together during training camp to see if the duo can develop some chemistry, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports Monday.

In his sophomore campaign, Michkov notched 20 goals and 31 assists in 81 regular-season games, including 12 power-play points. Those numbers were slightly below the 63 points he put up in 2024-25. If the 21-year-old winger can find his stride alongside Zegras, it's possible Michikov could set new personal bests this year, including topping the 30-goal threshold for the first time.