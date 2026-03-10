Michkov scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-3 in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

Michkov was playing on his natural right wing Monday after a long look on his off wing. While he got a goal, his line with Noah Cates and Denver Barkey struggled at even strength. Michkov has suffered from the sophomore slump, earning 16 goals, 33 points, 125 shots on net, 51 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 62 appearances after his 26-goal, 63-point rookie campaign.