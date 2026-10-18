Michkov scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

Michkov has scored in consecutive games for the first time this season. Saturday's performance was also his first multi-point effort. The 21-year-old looked to have sparked some chemistry with Porter Martone in this game, which is good news for the Flyers' offense if this ends up being more than a one-off. Michkov is at four goals, one assist, 12 shots on net, six blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-7 rating through 10 appearances.