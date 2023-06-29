Michkov was selected seventh overall by the Fyers in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Michkov has the second-best offensive skills in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, but he dropped into the Flyers' lap at seven. What a steal! Don't worry about his three-year commitment to the KHL -- elite Russian players always want to play in the NHL, and Michkov will arrive when he's just 21. And do so as a star, maybe even a superstar. Michkov has the best hockey sense in the draft, and his puck skills are top two. He can make a goal out of nothing. Who cares about his sub 5-foot-10 size? And don't worry about those whispers about "character" -- most of that is speculation because few people have even seen him play live. This is a kid whose age-17 junior season was better than Nikita Kucherov's. So whether he's a Kucherov or a David Pastrnak, Michkov is a stud and has the potential to be the best scoring winger the NHL has seen in a while.