Michkov scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

This was Michkov's first goal of December. He's been fine this month, picking up five assists and 17 shots on net over the previous 10 contests, but he's in a third-line role. Michkov's talent will keep him from staying quiet for long, but the Flyers' style demands some improvements for the winger away from the puck. For more success, he needs to get more pucks on net. The 21-year-old is averaging just under two shots per game, whereas he was at nearly 2.5 shots per game in 2024-25. He's at nine goals, 20 points, 69 shots on net, 34 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 35 appearances in what's shaping up as a sophomore slump year.