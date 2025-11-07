Michkov scored a goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Michkov's tally tied the game at 1-1 in the second period. He was still limited to 12:52 of ice time, his second-lowest total in a game this season, as he works to gain trust with head coach Rick Tocchet. The 20-year-old Michkov is now at two goals, seven points, 26 shots on net, 11 hits, 10 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 14 appearances. He's talented, so fantasy managers would be wise to have patience with the winger in most formats.