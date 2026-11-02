Michkov scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Mammoth.

Michkov is up to 10 goals on the season, already halfway to matching his total from all of the 2025-26 regular season. He's surged lately with eight goals and two assists over his last eight outings. Michkov is up to 12 points, 23 shots on net, seven hits, seven blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-8 rating through 16 appearances. He's playing primarily on the third line, but his power-play role has helped boost his offense.