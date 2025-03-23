Michkov registered an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Michkov ended a six-game point drought with the helper. Prior to that skid, he had posted 11 points over a seven-game stretch. The 20-year-old winger is up to 20 goals, 28 helpers, 163 shots on net and a minus-15 rating through 69 appearances this season. His shaky play in March could hurt Michkov's standing in the Calder Trophy race, especially with Macklin Celebrini and Dustin Wolf impressing in recent weeks.