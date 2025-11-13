Michkov scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Michkov has scored in three straight games, and the increased production is helping his ice time bounce back after reduced usage recently. The winger still needs to adjust to head coach Rick Tocchet's expectations, but Michkov has the talent to do so, which should help his production over time. For the season, Michkov's at four goals, five assists, 29 shots on net, 12 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 16 appearances.