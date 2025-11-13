Flyers' Matvei Michkov: Strikes on power play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Michkov scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Oilers.
Michkov has scored in three straight games, and the increased production is helping his ice time bounce back after reduced usage recently. The winger still needs to adjust to head coach Rick Tocchet's expectations, but Michkov has the talent to do so, which should help his production over time. For the season, Michkov's at four goals, five assists, 29 shots on net, 12 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 16 appearances.
More News
-
Flyers' Matvei Michkov: Goal in back-to-back games•
-
Flyers' Matvei Michkov: Puts away goal in win•
-
Flyers' Matvei Michkov: First multi-point game of season•
-
Flyers' Matvei Michkov: Nets winner in shootout•
-
Flyers' Matvei Michkov: Opens goal-scoring account•
-
Flyers' Matvei Michkov: Secures rookie goals title•