Michkov picked up two assists Tuesday in a 6-1 win over the Penguins.

The rising star has five points (one goal, four assists) in his last two games and seven points, including two goals, in his last four. Michkov has moved closer to the top of the rookie scoring chase. He has 41 points, along with 126 shots, and that's one back of Macklin Celebrini of San Jose and two back of Lane Hutson of Montreal. This is your Calder trophy contest right here. We'll see if Michkov can bull his way to the hardware with a strong final 25 games.