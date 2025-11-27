Michkov scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Michkov redirected an Emil Andrae shot for the Flyers' game-tying goal at 11:13 of the second period. This was Michkov's fifth goal in his last nine outings, and while he doesn't have any assists in that span, it's encouraging to see him find some rhythm on offense. Overall, he's at six goals, five helpers, 40 shots on net, 13 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-4 rating in 22 appearances.