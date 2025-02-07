Michkov scored two goals Thursday in a 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

It was his third two-goal game of the season. Michkov is second in rookie goal scoring with 16, one behind Macklin Celebrini, and third in total points with 36. He's behind Lane Hutson (41) and Celebrini (39). The goals are Michkov's first in nine games (one assist). Like all rookies, Michkov struggles with consistency, but his future is bright as long as he can improve in his own zone. He's currently minus-15 in 54 games, which is second-worst on the Flyers.