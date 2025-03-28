Michkov produced two goals and an assist in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens.
The 20-year-old seemed happy to see the back of coach John Tortorella, who was fired Thursday morning. Michkov opened the scoring less than two minutes into the first period, then potted the Flyers' final goal midway through the third period. He even had a chance at his first career hat trick, but hit the post when taking aim at an empty net. Michkov snapped a 10-game goal drought with the performance, and on the season he's up to 22 goals and 54 points in 72 appearances, putting him two points back of Montreal's Lane Hutson in the rookie scoring race.
