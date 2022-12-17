site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Flyers' Max Willman: Won't return Saturday vs. Rangers
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Willman (upper body) won't be in the lineup Saturday versus the Rangers, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Willman has no points in nine games this season. He also missed Thursday's contest due to the injury.
