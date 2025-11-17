Guenette was traded to the Flyers from the Senators on Monday in exchange for Dennis Gilbert. Additionally, Guenette agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract.

Guenette has yet to suit up this year, as he was an unsigned restricted free agent. In the minors last year, the 2019 seventh-round pick notched nine goals and 14 helpers in 58 regular-season games. Given the time off, Guenette will likely need some time getting up to speed with AHL Lehigh Valley before being in the mix for a call-up.