Raffl scored a goal and doled out five hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 6.

Raffl restored a two-goal lead for the Flyers at 4:26 of the second period. Nick Suzuki got the Canadiens' within one in short order, but Raffl's goal would stand as the game-winner. In four appearances during the series, the 31-year-old forward had two goals, 12 hits and a plus-1 rating. He's at four points through five postseason outings overall.