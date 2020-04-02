Flyers' Michael Raffl: At 20 points
Raffl had eight goals and 20 points with a minus-2 rating in 58 games prior to the NHL suspending the season because of coronavirus.
He's never been much of a scorer, but Raffl was contributing in all categories with two goals, four points, a plus-5 rating and six PIM in the 11 games before the NHL halted the campaign. With three more points, Raffl will have his most points since the 2015-16 season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.