Raffl had eight goals and 20 points with a minus-2 rating in 58 games prior to the NHL suspending the season because of coronavirus.

He's never been much of a scorer, but Raffl was contributing in all categories with two goals, four points, a plus-5 rating and six PIM in the 11 games before the NHL halted the campaign. With three more points, Raffl will have his most points since the 2015-16 season.