Raffl has 11 hits, five blocks and two assists in six games this season.

The 29-year-old has always been able to chip in around 10 goals despite limited shot opportunities, but the problem early in 2018-19 is his shots on goal are even lower than normal. Raffl has gotten four pucks on net in six games. He's only useful in deeper leagues anyway, but even with some contributions in secondary categories such as hits and blocks, Raffl can safely stay on the waiver wire until he starts averaging more than a shot per game again.