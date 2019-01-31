Flyers' Michael Raffl: Breaks out of terrible slump
Raffl has a goal and an assist in the last three games, but prior to scoring on Jan. 19, Raffl had an 11-game pointless streak.
The 30-year-old has gone pointless for at least eight games on two different occasions this season, so while it's great he broke out of his slump, he could easily fall back into another one. Raffl has three goals and nine points in 36 games, and most of those points have been bunched together. Owners can safely leave him on the waiver wire even in deep leagues.
