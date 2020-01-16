Raffl scored a goal on three shots, dished three hits and added four PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Raffl provided a goal at 15:43 of the second period. The Austrian has 12 points, 41 shots on goal and 53 hits in 37 games. He's at only eight PIM -- Raffl usually plays with the rules of the sport pretty well, but he's taken three minor penalties in his last two games in an unusually undisciplined run.