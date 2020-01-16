Play

Raffl scored a goal on three shots, dished three hits and added four PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Raffl provided a goal at 15:43 of the second period. The Austrian has 12 points, 41 shots on goal and 53 hits in 37 games. He's at only eight PIM -- Raffl usually plays with the rules of the sport pretty well, but he's taken three minor penalties in his last two games in an unusually undisciplined run.

More News
Our Latest Stories