Raffl scored a goal and added an assist during Monday's 5-2 win over Calgary.

After missing the scoresheet in 21 consecutive games to start the campaign, Raffl has collected three goals, five points and 12 shots through his past six contests. He's been bumped up to the second line and is averaging 15:37 of ice time per contest during that span, and the 29-year-old winger might be worth a look in deep seasonal settings or as a low-priced flier in daily contests. Still, considering his underwhelming offensive track record, expectations should remain in check. This is likely a fleeting uptick in production.