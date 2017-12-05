Flyers' Michael Raffl: Continues strong stretch with two points
Raffl scored a goal and added an assist during Monday's 5-2 win over Calgary.
After missing the scoresheet in 21 consecutive games to start the campaign, Raffl has collected three goals, five points and 12 shots through his past six contests. He's been bumped up to the second line and is averaging 15:37 of ice time per contest during that span, and the 29-year-old winger might be worth a look in deep seasonal settings or as a low-priced flier in daily contests. Still, considering his underwhelming offensive track record, expectations should remain in check. This is likely a fleeting uptick in production.
More News
-
Flyers' Michael Raffl: Scores two points in defeat•
-
Flyers' Michael Raffl: Scoreless stretch extends to 16 games•
-
Flyers' Michael Raffl: Yet to find scoresheet in 2017-18•
-
Flyers' Michael Raffl: Healthy at camp•
-
Flyers' Michael Raffl: Listed on injured reserve•
-
Flyers' Michael Raffl: Dealing with long-term injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...