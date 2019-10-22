Raffl scored a pair of goals and tallied an assist, finishing Monday's 6-2 win over the Golden Knights with three points.

Pointless over his last five contests, Raffl broke out of his slump in a big way, tallying three points to bring him up to four, through seven games. Playing a fourth-line role with the Flyers, Raffl's point parade in Monday's contest is not something to get used to.