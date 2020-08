Raffl (undisclosed) is set to be sidelined for a while according to coach Alain Vigneault, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Vigneault wasn't able to provide a specific timeline for Raffl's recovery but he will officially miss at least the team's matchup with Washington on Thursday. With the winger unavailable, Joel Farabee will slot into Raffl's spot on the fourth line. Prior to getting hurt, Raffl registered one goal, one assist and two shots in 10:35 of ice time against Boston.