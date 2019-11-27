Flyers' Michael Raffl: Experiencing dry spell
Raffl has one assist with zero goals and a minus-4 rating in the last 12 games.
He didn't have a sizzling start, but Raffl posted three goals and five points with a plus-3 rating in the first nine games of the season. It's been the complete opposite since then despite Raffl receiving considerably more playing time. Raffl has three goals and seven points with a minus-6 rating in 24 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.