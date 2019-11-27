Raffl has one assist with zero goals and a minus-4 rating in the last 12 games.

He didn't have a sizzling start, but Raffl posted three goals and five points with a plus-3 rating in the first nine games of the season. It's been the complete opposite since then despite Raffl receiving considerably more playing time. Raffl has three goals and seven points with a minus-6 rating in 24 games this season.