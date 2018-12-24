Flyers' Michael Raffl: Finds goal column in SO win
Raffl scored his first goal of the season Sunday in a 3-2 shootout victory over the Blackhawks.
The goal snapped a 20-game drought for the veteran right winger. The 30-year-old Austrian has had a disappointing campaign in 2018-19, brought on mostly by a lack of shooting. Through 21 games, he's only fired 21 shots on goal, and it's hard to score if you don't shoot. Stay away from Raffl until he shows more signs of life on the ice.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...