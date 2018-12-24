Raffl scored his first goal of the season Sunday in a 3-2 shootout victory over the Blackhawks.

The goal snapped a 20-game drought for the veteran right winger. The 30-year-old Austrian has had a disappointing campaign in 2018-19, brought on mostly by a lack of shooting. Through 21 games, he's only fired 21 shots on goal, and it's hard to score if you don't shoot. Stay away from Raffl until he shows more signs of life on the ice.