Flyers' Michael Raffl: Finds twine against Islanders
Raffl scored his sixth goal of the season while logging 15:20 of ice time in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.
Raffl has only notched seven goals and 12 points in 40 games this season, but he's currently skating on the Flyers' second line and second power-play unit, a role which makes him an enticing value play in daily contests when he's facing a favorable opponent. However, his lack of offensive upside on a nightly basis keeps him from being a desirable option in all but the deepest of season-long fantasy formats.
More News
-
Flyers' Michael Raffl: Scores opening goal in loss•
-
Flyers' Michael Raffl: Continues strong stretch with two points•
-
Flyers' Michael Raffl: Scores two points in defeat•
-
Flyers' Michael Raffl: Scoreless stretch extends to 16 games•
-
Flyers' Michael Raffl: Yet to find scoresheet in 2017-18•
-
Flyers' Michael Raffl: Healthy at camp•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...