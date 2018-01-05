Raffl scored his sixth goal of the season while logging 15:20 of ice time in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

Raffl has only notched seven goals and 12 points in 40 games this season, but he's currently skating on the Flyers' second line and second power-play unit, a role which makes him an enticing value play in daily contests when he's facing a favorable opponent. However, his lack of offensive upside on a nightly basis keeps him from being a desirable option in all but the deepest of season-long fantasy formats.