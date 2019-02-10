Flyers' Michael Raffl: Fires home shorty in win
Raffl scored a short-handed goal and added an assist at even strength in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.
His first-period tally ended up being the game-winner. It was only Raffl's second multi-point performance of the season, and the 30-year-old grinder has just four goals and 11 points through 41 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...