Raffl scored two goals in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

His short-handed tally in the third period proved to be the game-winner, and he added an insurance goal with less than two minutes left on the clock. Raffl scored 13 goals and 22 points last season through 76 games primarily in a checking role, and Philly's depth on the wing makes it likely he'll remain in a bottom-six spot this year.