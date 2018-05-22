Raffl buried 22 points (13 goals, nine assists) in 76 games during 2017-18, averaging 13:15 of ice time for the season.

The season was certainly a mixed bag for Raffl, as he bounced around all the way from the first to fourth line, but to his credit he was never a healthy scratch. The Austrian also saw points delivered in bunches such as the 15 points he put up in a 25 game stretch from November to January, and then bleak runs like the 21 game pointless streak he had to open the year, and the 14 game dry stretch in February and March. After capping off his fifth season in the NHL, it seems unlikely we ever see Raffl break out offensively if he hasn't already, but his speed can always give opposing defenses problems. The 29-year-old's due back for the last year of his contract in 2018-19, which might bring out his best as he attempts to secure another multi-million contract.