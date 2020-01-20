Raffl (upper body) is a game-time call for Tuesday's matchup versus the Penguins, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Raffl picked up this injury during Saturday's win over the Kings, but the 31-year-old was able to skate on the second line during Monday's morning skate. It wouldn't be a surprise if Raffl takes warmups Tuesday before an official decision is made. The Flyers recalled German Rubtsov in case Raffl is unable to suit up against the division rival.