Flyers' Michael Raffl: Good to go Saturday
As expected, Raffl (lower body) will play in Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Raffl hurt his foot blocking a shot during Thursday's win over the Blackhawks, but it won't be serious enough to keep him out. The 30-year-old winger will continue to play on the fourth line where he has four points -- three in a single game -- and 13 shots on net through eight contests.
