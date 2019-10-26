As expected, Raffl (lower body) will play in Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Raffl hurt his foot blocking a shot during Thursday's win over the Blackhawks, but it won't be serious enough to keep him out. The 30-year-old winger will continue to play on the fourth line where he has four points -- three in a single game -- and 13 shots on net through eight contests.