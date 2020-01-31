Raffl (upper body) will return to the lineup Friday against the Penguins, NHL.com's Wes Crosby reports.

Raffl missed Philadelphia's Jan. 21 matchup with Pittsburgh due to an upper-body injury, but he was always expected to be available following the All-Star break. The 31-year-old Austrian, who's notched 12 points in 39 games this campaign, will skate with Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek on the Flyers' second line Friday.