Flyers' Michael Raffl: Good to go
Raffl (upper body) will return to the lineup Friday against the Penguins, NHL.com's Wes Crosby reports.
Raffl missed Philadelphia's Jan. 21 matchup with Pittsburgh due to an upper-body injury, but he was always expected to be available following the All-Star break. The 31-year-old Austrian, who's notched 12 points in 39 games this campaign, will skate with Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek on the Flyers' second line Friday.
