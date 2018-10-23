Raffl (undisclosed) left Sunday's game during the second period and did not return, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Raffl took a hit against the wall and appeared to suffer a lower-body injury, needing to be helped off the ice and into the locker room. The fact that he couldn't put any weight on his leg is concerning, but the team should have an update in the next day or so.

