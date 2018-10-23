Flyers' Michael Raffl: Lands on injured reserve
Raffl (lower body) was designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Considering Raffl is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him on IR. The move should provide the club with the flexibility to promote a player from the minors -- with Phil Varone or German Rubtsov the most likely candidates.
