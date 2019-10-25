Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher says Raffl (lower body) is likely to play in Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Raffl was unable to complete Thursday's game against the Blackhawks after blocking a shot, but it appears it won't be a major issue for the 30-year-old. Raffl has four points in eight games this season, and if he plays, it will likely be in his familiar fourth-line role.