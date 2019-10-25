Flyers' Michael Raffl: Likely available Saturday
Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher says Raffl (lower body) is likely to play in Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Raffl was unable to complete Thursday's game against the Blackhawks after blocking a shot, but it appears it won't be a major issue for the 30-year-old. Raffl has four points in eight games this season, and if he plays, it will likely be in his familiar fourth-line role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.