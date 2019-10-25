Flyers' Michael Raffl: Limps off late
Raffl (lower body) limped off the ice late in Thursday's win over the Blackhawks after blocking a shot, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Per Carchidi, Raffl underwent X-rays and more testing following the game, but the team doesn't believe the injury is serious. The 30-year-old didn't show up in the box score much Thursday, registering just one shot in 10:11 of ice time. The Flyers should have more updates regarding the injury in the coming days, but consider Raffl to be day-to-day for the time being.
