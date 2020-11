The Flyers have loaned Raffl (ankle) to Villacher SV of Austria's ICE Hockey League.

Raffl played through an ankle injury toward the end of Philadelphia's playoff run, but the fact that he's being loaned to Villacher SV suggests he's fully recovered from that issue. He'll be recalled ahead of the Flyers' training camp, but at this point there's no telling when that might be. The 31-year-old winger picked up eight goals and 12 assists in 58 games with the Flyers last season.