Flyers' Michael Raffl: Makes impact against Sabres
Raffl picked up two assists and added a team-high five hits, one shot, and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.
The points were his first in four games since he recovered from a lower-body injury and was activated off IR at the end of November. Raffl's never been a big scorer -- his career high is 31 points, set back in 2015-16 -- but his physical style does provide him with extra value in formats that count categories such as hits.
