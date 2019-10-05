Flyers' Michael Raffl: Notches game-winning goal
Raffl scored the game-winning goal and had four shots for Philadelphia in Friday's 4-3 win over Chicago.
Raffl put the Flyers ahead 4-2 midway through the third period with a nifty backhanded wraparound goal, which stood as the eventual winner. Raffl scored a career-low six goals in 67 games for the Flyers in 2018-19 and isn't likely to be a significant offensive contributor this season, either.
