Flyers' Michael Raffl: On four-game pointless streak
Raffl hasn't registered a point since scoring the game-winning goal on opening night against the Blackhawks.
Owners were hoping that game-winner was the start of a more productive season to come for Raffl, who took a step backwards with a career-low six goals in 2018-19. It still may, but he's gone silent in the last four contests. The good news is Raffl is getting more shots on net than normal despite a dip in his playing time compared to last season. In addition to the game-winning goal, he has a minus-1 rating, two PIM, five hits and two blocks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.