Raffl hasn't registered a point since scoring the game-winning goal on opening night against the Blackhawks.

Owners were hoping that game-winner was the start of a more productive season to come for Raffl, who took a step backwards with a career-low six goals in 2018-19. It still may, but he's gone silent in the last four contests. The good news is Raffl is getting more shots on net than normal despite a dip in his playing time compared to last season. In addition to the game-winning goal, he has a minus-1 rating, two PIM, five hits and two blocks.