Raffl is listed on the Flyers' training camp roster, indicating his loan with Villacher SV of Austria's ICE Hockey League is over, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Raffl was always expected to be recalled prior to training camp, and this makes it official. He had 20 points in 58 games last season and should be expected to compete for a bottom-six role in 2020-21.