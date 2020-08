Raffl (undisclosed) skated 13:52 with five hits and a shot on goal in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Canadiens in game 3.

After a four-game absence, Raffl didn't appear to be limited in his return. He was one of three Flyers with five hits Sunday, along with Travis Konecny and Sean Couturier. Raffl has produced two points, six hits, three shots and a plus-2 rating in two postseason outings. He will likely play in a bottom-six role going forward.