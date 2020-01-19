Flyers' Michael Raffl: Picks up injury Saturday
Raffl suffered an upper-body injury in Saturday's game versus the Kings, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
It's unclear how the injury occurred. Raffl skated 16:16 in Saturday's contest and didn't appear to be laboring through his shifts. Per Meltzer, coach Alain Vigneault expects an update on Raffl's status in the coming days. The Flyers are back in action Tuesday against the Penguins.
